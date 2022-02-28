 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $139,900

*See Virtual Tour* Brick ranch on a quiet street. Large backyard with a workshop/storage building. Great location and the home offers the opportunity to update to your taste. Sunroom adds extra room for entertaining. 3rd bedroom was turned in to the dining room but it could be turned back in to a bedroom to add more value. Owner will need a rent-back option.

