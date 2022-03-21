 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $140,000

Delightful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Northbrook Townhomes! Right across from the pool and convenient to everything in town! Recent paint, new carpet, and ready to go!

