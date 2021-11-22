2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $147,500

NEW PRICE ....motivated seller! Do you love beautiful sunsets? This home for you! Enjoy stunning sunsets everyday from the 11th floor of the Hampshire Towers #1105. You'll appreciate the beautiful updated kitchen and new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout home. Primary bedroom offers bath with separate shower. You'll be spoiled with all the amenities the Hampshire offers. Enjoy a summertime swim in the pool, workout in the fitness center, play a game of cards in the library, catch up on some work in the business center, read a book in the gazebo, have a Friends-giving dinner in the kitchen/ lounge, the HOAs cover all this plus your electricity, cable, internet wifi, heating and air, water and sewer and more. You'll think your on vacation everyday living at the Hampshire Towers!