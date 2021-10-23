 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $150,000

Hurry, this brand new condo will move quickly! Set in Highgate Condominiums on Hilltop Road, this great 2 bedroom/2 bath home includes engineered wood flooring in the living areas, granite counter tops and ceramic tile back splashes in the kitchen, and 2" window blinds throughout. All stainless steel kitchen appliances - including the refrigerator - are included! There's even a separate laundry room, unlike most condos where you're lucky to get a small utility closet! Nine foot ceilings, zero exterior maintenance. Note: 3-D tour is representative of the unit. HOA Dues of $173.00 per month include water and sewer service. Conventional loans and cash only, the community does not qualify for FHA financing.

