Hurry, this brand new condo will move quickly! Set in Highgate Condominiums on Hilltop Road, this great 2 bedroom/2 bath home includes engineered wood flooring in the living areas, granite counter tops and ceramic tile back splashes in the kitchen, and 2" window blinds throughout. All stainless steel kitchen appliances - including the refrigerator - are included! There's even a separate laundry room, unlike most condos where you're lucky to get a small utility closet! Nine foot ceilings, zero exterior maintenance. Note: 3-D tour is representative of the unit. HOA Dues of $173.00 per month include water and sewer service. Conventional loans and cash only, the community does not qualify for FHA financing.
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Veteran Triad chef Sean Reaves and his wife, Tara Reaves, have become first-time restaurant owners with the Oct. 15 opening of Cille and Scoe …
New cases also were reported at a Summerfield charter school, but the principal there said that the state's report is outdated and that cases are dropping.
The winner matched the numbers on all five white balls, 7-29-36-41-43, to win $1 million in Wednesday's Powerball drawing. The odds for getting all five of those numbers is 1 in 11.6 million, according to lottery officials.
The 2-1 appeals court decision means it would fall to the state Supreme Court to consider any appeal. But it's unclear one will be requested since both sides in the case sought a new trial.
Mark Hoffmann, 64, could often be found on a bench at the busy intersection of Friendly Avenue and Green Valley Road.
Hector Sanchez, co-owner of Essential Hemp, says he lost $25,000 worth of product seized by police after testing revealed THC levels above the legal limit. He believes the testing did not differentiate between THC that doesn't cause a high and the type found in marijuana that does.
Charles Darkwah was the only $1 million winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. His ticket matched the numbers on the five white balls. The odds for that are 1 in 11.6 million.
Betty Lynn, who went from the fictional Mayberry to the real Mount Airy and became a beloved fixture there, died Saturday after a brief illness. She was 95.
Tucked into a nondescript strip center, Euro Deli Mart has been serving the Triad’s Eastern European population for 11 years but remains a sec…
You have questions. I have some answers.