2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $153,500

With 2BR and 2 full BA, this one has it all! Convenience to shopping & restaurants AND all of the comforts of home can be found here! Easy, one-level, zero-entry living with a gas fireplace in living room, bright breakfast room and a covered patio to entertain or enjoy some quiet time with your favorite book. Come see this lovely home with updated LVP flooring and a very well-maintained interior - at 1239 sq ft, it lives much larger!! Plus, it's just across the parking lot from the club house & pool!