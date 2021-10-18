With 2BR and 2 full BA, this one has it all! Convenience to shopping & restaurants AND all of the comforts of home can be found here! Easy, one-level, zero-entry living with a gas fireplace in living room, bright breakfast room and a covered patio to entertain or enjoy some quiet time with your favorite book. Come see this lovely home with updated LVP flooring and a very well-maintained interior - at 1239 sq ft, it lives much larger!! Plus, it's just across the parking lot from the club house & pool!
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $153,500
"The police department cannot speak on the motive for this homicide, as the investigation is ongoing, but investigators do not believe this to be a random act nor are any further suspects being sought," authorities announced in a Monday evening news release.
Greensboro College Middle College and STEM Early College at N.C. A&T in Greensboro and Pruette SCALE Academy in High Point are all getting new principals.
Kevin Eric Fikes Jr., 28, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
A woman was raped by a stranger on a Philadelphia area train in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something."
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 200 block of Stockton Way and found two people with gunshot wounds.
A North Carolina Department of Transportation study, looking at 2017 through 2019 data, showed that animal-related crashes in the state killed five people, injured more than 2,800, and caused nearly $156.9 million in property damage during that three-year period.
Lovato explained that they do not believe that beings from another planet mean to harm humans.
Marquell Deshawn Jordan, 30, was driving a 1995 Honda Accord south on U.S. 29 when he rear-ended the dump truck about 1:35 a.m., police said in a news release.
Grimsley High School and High Point Friends School appeared on the list of ongoing COVID-19 clusters in schools in a state report released Tuesday. Another school, Greensboro Academy, disputes it has a cluster.
Across the five years before the pandemic, the district's enrollment, including pre-K, dropped by 450 students, according to a News & Record analysis of data provided by the district. Within the last two years it dropped by another 3,367.