2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $154,900

Back on the Market, No fault of Sellers. Awesome Opportunity to OWN Your own Home Cheaper than Rent! This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home is centrally located between Friendly Road & Market Street on dead end Street which ends at Mitchell Park. Home has New Roof and Gutters in 2019, New HVAC in 2020, Hardwood Floors Refinished, & Vinyl floor replaced in Kitchen/Laundry room, Dining room, Bathroom & Den in 2020! Recently Painted inside, & New Freshly Painted Exterior in 2021! New ceiling fans in Primary Bedroom & lights in Breakfast Area & Dining Room. Driveway (Shared) new gravel in 2020. Backyard Storage Building. Front Deck has New Handrails, & Front & Back Deck just Painted. Trees just trimmed, & several removed to open up yard that has tons of potential! Lot is odd shaped, & Buyer will need to verify dimensions with Survey.