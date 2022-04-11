2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $168,000

BEST OFFER BY SUNDAY 4/10 at 5:00pm. Beautiful engineered wood floors greet you as you enter this well-appointed townhome. Kitchen features 42-inch tall upper cabinets, oil-bronze plumbing fixtures, granite counters with tile backsplash, and breakfast bar island work space. Each bedroom has its own private bath with granite counters. Primary BR has vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and custom wood blinds. Living room walls are accented with crown molding and built-in arches to add depth and character. Upstairs laundry convenient to the bedrooms. Custom window treatments in the living room and kitchen. Energy efficient TANKLESS natural gas water heater. Fenced rear patio is perfect for grilling out or for a small dog. Storage room off of the patio. Refrigerator included.