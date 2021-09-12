 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $170,000

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $170,000

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $170,000

Lots of Charm, quaint, yet solid as a Rock, Fresh coat of paint, New Plumbing throughout, Hardwoods re-finished, Brand new bathroom, carpet in staircase and bonus room only, Security lighting. Some new privacy fencing, New concrete driveway, lots of shade tees in back yard. Bonus room can be used as a bedroom, as it does have a closet. Also, grape vines growing in back yard so make your on wine. "SOLD AS IS"

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News