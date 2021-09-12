2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $170,000

Lots of Charm, quaint, yet solid as a Rock, Fresh coat of paint, New Plumbing throughout, Hardwoods re-finished, Brand new bathroom, carpet in staircase and bonus room only, Security lighting. Some new privacy fencing, New concrete driveway, lots of shade tees in back yard. Bonus room can be used as a bedroom, as it does have a closet. Also, grape vines growing in back yard so make your on wine. "SOLD AS IS"