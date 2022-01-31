Enjoy maintenance free living at this two-story townhome in desirable McAlister Place. Great room with gas fireplace. Bedrooms feel open and spacious with vaulted ceilings in both bedrooms. Primary bath with double vanity and walk-in closet. Refrigerator included. Patio in rear. Short walk to the neighborhood pool. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and major highways. Don't let this one get away!
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $170,000
