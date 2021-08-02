2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $172,000

Charming Lindley Park Cottage! Original hardwoods throughout main living areas. Updated eat-in kitchen with soft-close drawers and granite countertops. Living room with fireplace and built-in shelving opens up to enclosed sunroom. Updated bathroom. Spacious, shaded, and peaceful back yard with deck, privacy fence, and additional parking for multiple cars. Ideal location with close proximity to both "The Corner" and Friendly Center, short drive to UNCG and downtown Greensboro, and walking distance to the Greensboro Arboretum. Perfect starter home or investment opportunity! (please see agent notes)