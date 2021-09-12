 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $174,900

BACK ON THE MARKET - NO FAULT OF SELLER: Immaculate end unit townhome in Stagecoach Village. This spacious home has a beautiful kitchen, along with (2) two bedrooms, 2 full updated baths and laundry room - Home has Carpet, Vinyl, Laminate & Tile flooring - Fresh paint, Insulated windows and doors, a Sunroom with ceiling fan and sliding patio doors for lots of sunshine and relaxing. A nice patio with paver blocks to help you stay clean and a privacy fence. You have your parking space right out front for added convenience and a nice Covered front porch to help keep you out of the rain and snow when you get back home - Schedule your showing today. - Not Permitted to rent or lease units per HOA Rules - See AGENTS ONLY for instructions to submit offer's and questions.

