Lovely brick ranch home conveniently located with an easy access to 220 and I-73 and no HOA. Walk in to find beautiful laminate floors throughout the family and living room as the true heart of the home. The family room is anchored by a cozy gas fireplace, built in shelving and it's opening up to the beautiful sunroom. Separate formal living area with built-ins and gas fireplace. The kitchen offers ample workspace with stainless steel appliances and an island opening up to the dining room. Two bedrooms with one full bathroom with carpet (hardwood floors underneath). Enjoy the covered back deck overlooking the large fenced backyard. Make it yours today!
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $175,000
