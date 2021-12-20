 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $175,000

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $175,000

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $175,000

Lovely brick ranch home conveniently located with an easy access to 220 and I-73 and no HOA. Walk in to find beautiful laminate floors throughout the family and living room as the true heart of the home. The family room is anchored by a cozy gas fireplace, built in shelving and it's opening up to the beautiful sunroom. Separate formal living area with built-ins and gas fireplace. The kitchen offers ample workspace with stainless steel appliances and an island opening up to the dining room. Two bedrooms with one full bathroom with carpet (hardwood floors underneath). Enjoy the covered back deck overlooking the large fenced backyard. Make it yours today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

They've been critical of how Guilford schools are run. Now they want a chance to run things.
Education

They've been critical of how Guilford schools are run. Now they want a chance to run things.

Five people are running together as a slate of candidates for next year's school board elections. One is an incumbent and four are challengers connected to Take Back Our Schools-GCS, whose members have for the past year raised questions and criticism with policies such as the COVID-19 mask mandate, how race and history are addressed in classes and what they see as lack of serious attention to school security.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert