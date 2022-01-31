 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $189,000

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $189,000

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $189,000

**BEST AND FINAL CALL FOR MONDAY 1/31 12 NOON.** Gorgeous townhome in a sought-after section of Greensboro. Practically everything inside is 2-years old or younger. Fresh paint, kitchen backsplash, dishwasher and refrigerator are new as are the Mohawk Revwood Waterproof Flooring downstairs. New crown molding in primary bedroom. This spectacularly-maintained townhome comes with open concept, private patio with privacy fence and two private parking spaces out front. Both bedrooms have their own bathroom with laundry upstairs. Showings begin Friday 1/28.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert