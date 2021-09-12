2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $190,000

Buyer financing issues means that you have another chance to make this one yours! Fabulous location between UNCG and Lindley Park. Short walk to "the corner" and easy access to campus, restaurants, and parks! Built with care, and meticulously maintained, this home blends convenience with charm. Lovely 2 bed 1 bath bungalow features a relaxing covered porch and back deck, fenced yard with a garden space, plus a wired workshop! 1904 Brice has a great floorplan and beautiful wood floors. Option to use front room as a third bedroom! Oversized laundry area and good closet space. Don't miss out!