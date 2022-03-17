Rare opportunity for the ultimate urban living experience! This sophisticated 14th floor CenterPointe condo features floor-to-ceiling panoramic views of the city and direct view of the downtown Center City Park!! Open modern kitchen w/ eat-in island, black granites, SS appliances & custom cabinetry. Private balconies opens up panoramic skyline of the City, beautiful Center City Park with water fountains, live music, and everyday vibrant activities at the park! Primary bedroom is complete his/hers closets with custom made wooded shelving, deluxe bath w/ large walk-in shower, double sink vanity. Fabulous building amenities include around-the-clock (24x7) security, concierge, private fitness facility, and 2 spaces of a covered parking garage in Lincoln garage (connected by a skybridge). Enjoy walking out to the new Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, LeBauer Park for the Sunday Jazz in the Park, and great restaurants for the urban life!
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $2,500
On March 4, OSHA issued two serious and two repeat citations, totaling $170,918 in proposed fines connected to an inspection of the bulk mail processing and distribution center at 3701 W. Wendover Ave.
Dawn Michelle Bottoms and her daughter, Serenity Faith Gibson, died in the fire that began about 7 a.m., according to the child's grandmother, Norma Jean Sizemore of Madison.
Pastor and businessman Anthony Knotts was led into a courtroom on Monday in handcuffs and wearing an orange jumpsuit — the only inmate on a docket full of civil matters. Among the rows of supporters, someone let out an audible gasp at the sight of Knotts, shuffling his feet in leg chains.
On Monday, Anthony Knotts will finally go before a judge and explain his actions — the first step in what will be many to rehabilitate his reputation. His dilemma started nearly a decade ago with money he borrowed and never repaid. Now, he's locked up. "Totally humbling," he wrote.
The Double Oaks bed and breakfast was once called the Harden Thomas Martin House. The 6,700-square-foot property was built in 1909 and accepted into the National Register of Historic Places in 1985.
While in prison April Barber became a certified paralegal and the author of two books. And she is repentant, said Greensboro attorney Don Vaughan, who pushed for the pardon that set Barber free.
When Shital Patel accompanied her husband, Henry, to a dental appointment in Leland on July 30, 2020, she was told it would not be long before…
Greensboro pastor, restaurant owner held without bail over missed court dates connected to unpaid loans
A bench warrant was issued for Seafood Destiny owner Anthony Knotts on Feb. 18 after he did not show up for a Jan. 3 court date — the latest in a string of missed court dates — over unpaid debts, including one that started out as a $4,915 loan in 2012 that has accrued more than $10,000 in interest, according to court records.
N.C. State's women's basketball team, led by Summerfield's Elissa Cunane, is the No. 1 seed in the Bridgeport, Conn., Region, and the Greensbo…
Across the sprawling Greensboro church, workers and volunteers could always hear Brown coming because of his jangling keys. He started with cleaning the preschool when he was 18 and retired as director of housekeeping.