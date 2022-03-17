2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $2,500

Rare opportunity for the ultimate urban living experience! This sophisticated 14th floor CenterPointe condo features floor-to-ceiling panoramic views of the city and direct view of the downtown Center City Park!! Open modern kitchen w/ eat-in island, black granites, SS appliances & custom cabinetry. Private balconies opens up panoramic skyline of the City, beautiful Center City Park with water fountains, live music, and everyday vibrant activities at the park! Primary bedroom is complete his/hers closets with custom made wooded shelving, deluxe bath w/ large walk-in shower, double sink vanity. Fabulous building amenities include around-the-clock (24x7) security, concierge, private fitness facility, and 2 spaces of a covered parking garage in Lincoln garage (connected by a skybridge). Enjoy walking out to the new Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, LeBauer Park for the Sunday Jazz in the Park, and great restaurants for the urban life!