2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $209,900

Truly a MOVE IN READY Townhome Unit built in 2019. Sizable kitchen with plenty of Cabinets and Beautiful Granite Countertops. It opens up into the great room which allows plenty of room to entertain. Seller upgraded the floors in the upstairs bedrooms from Carpet to Laminate. Great walk-in Shower in the primary bedroom. Ceiling fans throughout. Storm door installed. GREAT BACKYARD AREA. Lots of greenspace outside to enjoy a walk with pets. Minutes to Revolution Mill. Interstate should be complete soon therefore easy access to all areas of Greensboro. Open House on 1/15.