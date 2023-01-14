 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $209,900

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $209,900

Truly a MOVE IN READY Townhome Unit built in 2019. Sizable kitchen with plenty of Cabinets and Beautiful Granite Countertops. It opens up into the great room which allows plenty of room to entertain. Seller upgraded the floors in the upstairs bedrooms from Carpet to Laminate. Great walk-in Shower in the primary bedroom. Ceiling fans throughout. Storm door installed. GREAT BACKYARD AREA. Lots of greenspace outside to enjoy a walk with pets. Minutes to Revolution Mill. Interstate should be complete soon therefore easy access to all areas of Greensboro. Open House on 1/15.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert