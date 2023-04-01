Beautiful new construction 2Br/2.5 bath home comes fully equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances featuring Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Above Range Microwave and Range. First floor hosts the Living Room, Kitchen and 1/2 bath. Upstairs you will find the Master w/ ensuite and 2nd bedroom. This home is truly a must see. Schedule your appointment today. Home is currently under construction with a completion date of end of April.
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $209,999
