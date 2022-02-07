2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $220,000

Home has multiple offers. Calling for best offers by 5 PM on Monday, February 7. Do not miss the chance to own this adorable 1927 Sears kit cottage in the College Hill Historic subdivision of Greensboro. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has beautiful hardwoods throughout, lovely french doors with beveled glass panes, an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, fireplace with gas logs, fenced-in yard, and a fully floored attic with pull-down stairs. To add to the wonderful features of this home, there is fresh paint, a new hot water heater in 2021 and the roof was replaced in 2014. The basement has been waterproofed, a new drain and new basement door. One block to UNCG campus, restaurants & shopping in downtown Greensboro! Refrigerator and washer & dryer to convey with the home. One year home warranty provided to the buyer. Schedule your showing today!