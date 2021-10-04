2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $220,000

This quintessential Latham Park cutie has all the charm of an adorable 1940’s home: built-in shelving, arched doorways, wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors, and knotty-pine paneling. Enjoy the mature landscaping and established neighborhood setting in the most convenient location! The large kitchen includes a spacious eating area with access to the back deck. With both bedrooms and full bathroom located on the main level, enjoy the bonus space and half bath on the second level. Large fenced-in backyard and back deck make this the perfect space for entertaining! Don’t miss your opportunity to make this Latham Park sweetheart home!