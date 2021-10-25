2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $230,000

Lots to love in this beautiful end unit town home. New easy care Pergo Signature laminate flooring is installed throughout the main level, new custom Plantation shutters cover the windows on the main level, plus in the kitchen you'll find a new extra deep double sink, new dishwasher, range and refrigerator, also a new 50 gal. water heater was recently installed. Come home to this popular NW Greensboro community and enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle by the lake. The current refrigerator, washer and dryer will convey with the home and an acceptable offer. Hurry this beauty won't last long!