2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $239,900

Deerfield Townhome renovated by Jim Wolfe. Two Bedroom Two and one half bath Townhome with open concept great room/kitchen combination. Adjacent to the great room is the main level half bath, laundry, a coat/storage closet plus storage under the stairs. Engineered flooring throughout, 2"Blinds, beautiful marble and tile in primary and secondary bath. Attic Storage. The sizable kitchen features granite counters plus a coffee bar with lower dual zone beverage center, pantry and SS appliances. Step outside onto the expansive deck with privacy fence plus open rail metal fence with gate to enhance wooded view. Spacious primary w/vaulted ceiling, walk-in plus second closet & ceiling fan. Elegant primary bath features marble & tile with a large shower equipped with square rain head plus a hand held sprayer. A second generously sized bedroom and bath complete the second level of this amazing home. Two assigned parking spaces.We invite you to preview this wonderful house to call your home.