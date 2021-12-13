2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $249,900

Adorable cottage in a well established neighborhood! Beautiful built in shelving in the living room, as well as original paned windows in the dining room that provide an abundance of natural light. New roof in 2021! New heat pump 2021! Come see this classic charmer that is only minutes from paved trails throughout Greensboro. Easy access to highways and only minutes from shopping. Covered front porch to enjoy your mornings and lovely fenced in backyard area to enjoy your evenings. Schedule your appointment today!