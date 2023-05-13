One of the last units available in this popular new community! Two-Level Townhome living with luxury finishes without the luxury price tag. This home is sure to wow with custom 8-ft islands overlooking quaker cabinets and stylish satin brass kitchen finishes. Half bath downstairs for guests and two full baths upstairs for each bedroom. Enjoy a spacious walk-in closet in the primary suite and ensuite bath with double sinks and a walk-in shower. Protect your purchase with a 10-Year Home Warranty provided by the builder! Closing cost incentives available through our preferred lender! We also have 3 Bedroom Units Available. Centrally located on Friendly Avenue, just minutes from Quaker Village, Friendly Shopping Center, and I-73.
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $269,000
