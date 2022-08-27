Enjoy two-level townhouse, maintenance free living in your stylish new build! Look over the eight-foot island from the kitchen into your open concept living and dining areas or open your back door to a private patio and seating area. Upstairs, you'll find the spacious walk-in closet off of the primary bedroom. Location, Location, Location! Centrally located just off of Highway 73 with easy access to all of Greensboro's hubs! Just 8 minutes from PTI or take a short drive to Friendly Shopping Center to get to all your favorite restaurants and shops. Hop on the Bicentennial Greenway just minutes from your home for a walk or bike ride!
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $274,900
