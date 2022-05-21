 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $274,900

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $274,900

Enjoy two-level townhouse, maintenance free living in your stylish new build! Look over the eight-foot island from the kitchen into your open concept living and dining areas or open your back door to a private patio and seating area. Upstairs, you'll find the spacious walk-in closet off of the primary bedroom. Location, Location, Location! Centrally located just off of Highway 73 with easy access to all of Greensboro's hubs! Just 8 minutes from PTI or take a short drive to Friendly Shopping Center to get to all your favorite restaurants and shops. Hop on the Bicentennial Greenway just minutes from your home for a walk or bike ride! ***The builder is constantly improving the home and reserves the right to change and/or substitute features, dimensions, or specifications without notice. Any illustrations are for discussion purposes only***

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Actor who played Charlene Darling on ‘Andy Griffith Show’ has died

Actor who played Charlene Darling on ‘Andy Griffith Show’ has died

To paraphrase Charlene Darling, this’n makes us cry. The family of Maggie Peterson Mancuso, who played Charlene Darling on “The Andy Griffith Show,” announced on Monday that the actress and singer died on Sunday, May 15. The news was posted on the Andy Griffith Show Museum Facebook and on Mancuso’s Facebook page on Monday. A family member wrote on Mancuso’s page that she “passed peacefully in ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert