Enjoy two-level townhouse, maintenance free living in your stylish new build! Look over the eight-foot island from the kitchen into your open concept living and dining areas or open your back door to a private patio and seating area. Upstairs, you'll find the spacious walk-in closet off of the primary bedroom. Location, Location, Location! Centrally located just off of Highway 73 with easy access to all of Greensboro's hubs! Just 8 minutes from PTI or take a short drive to Friendly Shopping Center to get to all your favorite restaurants and shops. Hop on the Bicentennial Greenway just minutes from your home for a walk or bike ride! Stay protected with the 10-Year Warranty included with your purchase!
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $279,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Springsteen remains an age-defying, transcendent performer, who has apparently decided to flip the bird to Father Time.
As Lakeisha Williams stood near the littered banks of the creek she used to play in as a child, she looked across Bingham Park and spoke about…
Student posters that depicted KKK and an alleged 'morbid' conversation spark investigations at Northern Guilford Middle
Northern Middle parent said she obtained a temporary no-contact order on behalf of her son after an incident involving a teacher on Monday.
The Redhill Pointe apartment community was completed in January.
Driver "disregarded the activated lights and stop arm," striking the child, the NC Highway Patrol said.