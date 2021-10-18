 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $299,500

BEST OFFERS BY NOON MONDAY OCTOBER 18TH Storybook Bungalow in popular Sunset Hills with all the features you love! Tall ceilings, original wood floors, beautiful moldings, and lots of light! Updated kitchen with granite counters. Large paneled dining room for entertaining and living room opens to covered side porch. Pretty vintage bathroom with new sink. Deep fenced backyard with deck and outbuilding (outbuilding as is at no value). Walk to the Corner Grocer and restaurants. Best location in GSO! Seller will pay $2500 in closing costs towards appliances with acceptable offer.

