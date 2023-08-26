This charming cottage in the Grandover golf resort and community is IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE and MOVE-IN READY! The home features a spacious open floor plan with 9-foot ceilings, LPV floors in main living areas, soft-close doors on all cabinets, and tankless water heater. Stunning kitchen w/granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The center island provides the perfect space for casual dining. Huge pantry! 2 bedrooms on the second level with upgraded tiled shower in the primary bathroom. The stairs have hidden drawers for extra storage. Large corner lot! Single car detached garage. The prestigious Grandover Resort features 2 championship 18-hole golf courses and newly-renovated spa w/resident discounts. The Montrose Village HOA includes lawn mowing, Grandover HOA includes community clubhouse, tennis, swimming, exercise facilities, and playground.
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $342,500
