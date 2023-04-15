Of all the gorgeous homes in the Villas of Sedgefield, this stand-alone/non-attached home stands out as one of the most pristine, impeccably kept & beautifully decorated homes in Sedgefield! Stunning backsplash & gorgeous granite countertops compliment the exceptional stainless steel appliances in the open & airy kitchen. Custom tile work, paint & finishes draw your eye immediately to the beautiful fireplace & surround. Custom plantation shutters beautifully frame large windows, with custom window treatments & several accent transoms! The spacious Primary BR of this split bedroom plan has french doors leading outside, a sumptuous primary bath complete with a wonderful zero-threshold shower! In addition, the separate office/library has an amazing Murphy Bed that is just perfect for guests of any age! The quiet, friendly neighborhood boasts a pool & clubhouse, & is perfect for an evening or early morning jaunt! The HOA covers nearly everything, so don't bother bringing any work clothes!!