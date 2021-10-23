 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $434,900

Beautiful one-level living in the desirable Villas at Sedgefield! Upscale finishes, high ceilings, loads of windows welcome in natural light, open floor plan in the living area provides great entertainment options. Two spacious bedroom, plus flex room provides space for den, office, or third bedroom. Outdoors you'll find a private deck AND a screened-in patio (with access from the deck or primary bedroom). Unfinished FULL basement with access to the yard, plumbed for full bathroom, provides for a lot of possibilities for additional space if needed! Two car garage with lots of storage space available. Come live easy with all of your yard work taken care of!

