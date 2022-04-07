2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $49,900

Multi-family property with solid rental history. Homes needs extensive work due to a small fire so cash offers only. No heating, water heater or appliances on site. No working utilities. Each unit has a living area bedroom bathroom and a kitchen with laundry hook ups. Parking is via a shared driveway with a paved area behind the units. Parking is also available on the street with limited availability. Seller is open to all offers. once fixed up both sides of this home can be rented out (duplex) and seller has two tenants up until the fire. Includes properties addressed at 1538 and 1540 McConnell Road. Property has been condemned so enter at your own risk and please wear appropriate attire and footwear. See Agent Only.