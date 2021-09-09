2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $51,000

Great investment property must be sold with MLS# 1015152 and MLS# 1015982 Total of 4 rental units. Average rents for 1bed/1bath in the area is $650/mo, 2beds/1bath is $750/mo. All four units can total $2,800/mo in rent. Will need proof of funds and 24-48 hr notice to schedule a showing for tenant occupied units. See agent only remarks.