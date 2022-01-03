 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $55,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS - Excellent rental opportunity with vacant unit. Stable rental history. Take advantage and expand your portfolio, or save this one to live in. Convenient location, lower level unit. Lots of green space, as unit backs up to common area. All appliances remain. Don't miss out on this one! Lots of potential. Property being sold AS-IS, and waiting on your touches. Owner is ready to pass this gem on!

