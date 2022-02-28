2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $575,000

Want to feel like you are on a vacation? One of a kind opportunity to own this unique custom built home secluded off a private gated driveway within minutes from South West park on Randleman lake with walking trails. Home is nestled amongst mature trees with a flowing creek and a pond that can be restocked. Home offers a spacious primary suite with the primary bedroom leading to a private deck overlooking the flowing creek. This home is an entertainers dream with every door leading to the wrap around covered porch deck. The upper level has an oversized bonus room that overlooks the serene creek. Massive solid granite cabinet island with sink comes with bar stools. Spacious pantry room and laundry. TVs, refrigerator, W/D convey. Lower level has a studio apartment with separate entry and parking with patio seating overlooking serene water views. Studio can be rented for rental income. Chicken coop currently being used as a dog home. Additional 0.92 lot conveys to equal 1.61 acres. 3DVT