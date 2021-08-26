 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $59,000

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $59,000

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $59,000

REDUCED TO SELL "AS IS" Nice investment property located close to downtown. Fenced with lots of paved parking at back. Average condition - tenant is on month to month lease paying $760 monthly and would like to remain if possible. Lots of potential for a cute 2 bedroom bungalow with high ceilings and a four seasons glassed in sunroom. The City of Greensboro is in the process of rehabbing the Arlington Park district so the long term potential could be very good. No interior pictures due to tenant privacy consideration. Please allow at least 24 hours notice to show.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News