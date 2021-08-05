2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $60,900

The subject property is located in an ideal location which give easy access to schools, colleges and shopping. The complex itself is located in a primarily single family owner occupied neighborhood. Features that enhance the property include but are not limited to an updated kitchen (less than 5 years). updated vanities and flooring in bathrooms. The living room flooring is laminated wood. The exterior of the subject property is enhance by a fenced in patio with access to a storage room and a covered front entrance landing. This property is currently tenant occupied and is an ideal investment property.