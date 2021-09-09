2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $62,000

Great investment property must be sold with MLS #1015203 and MLS # 1015982. Total of 4 rental units. Average rents in the area for 1bed/1bath is $650/mo, 2beds/1bath rents for $750/mo. All four units can total $2,800/mo in rent. Will need proof of funds and 24-48 hr notice to schedule a showing for tenant occupied units. See agent only remarks.