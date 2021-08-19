 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $65,000

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $65,000

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $65,000

Great fixer upper opportunity for a buy fix and sell investor or buy fix and rent investor. Roof is currently being replaced the front gable should be replaced by Saturday,This is the reason for the price increase.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News