2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $69,000

Pictures are from the last time the property was on the market in 2020. Most of the items in the pictures have been removed. There is no guarantee the inside of the home looks like these pictures. INVESTORS take a look at this great opportunity to own property near downtown Greensboro! 2 BR brick home with lots of potential! The home is sold AS-IS. Cash only! The home is now boarded up. No access to inside of the property. Buyer to verify everything! Seller never lived there. Use precaution when touring the outside of the property. Call for more information.