2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $70,000

BACK ON MARKET NO FAULT OF SELLER!!!!Great location, very well maintained, 2 Beds, 2 Baths Condo on the 3rd floor with a Private Balcony. Nice, quiet, and beautiful neighborhood. Located conveniently near restaurants, grocery and shopping areas. Newer HVAC. No repairs needed. Water, Sewer, Trash, Exterior Maintenance and much more are included in HOA Dues. Sold as is. Currently tenant occupied, rent $750/month. Please allow 48 hours notice in order for tenants to be notified.