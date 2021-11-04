2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $75,000

One Level Living! This first floor 2BR/1BA condo located in Charlestown Village. no steps into the unit. Extra Wide doorway into bathroom. offers Spacious Livingroom, ceiling fan, carpet throughout. Kitchen open to breakfast area. Spacious bedrooms with great natural light. Double closets in Primary Bedroom. Full hall bath with shower/tub combo and large single bowl vanity. Large laundry room with storage. Open patio w/ entry to living room and storage closet. Close to shopping and entertainment. Easy access to I40. HVAC less than 3 yrs hold. Water Heater & Dishwasher less than 2 yrs old. Price reflects need for cosmetic updates. Pick your flooring and paint and make this unit your dream home.