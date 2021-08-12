2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $77,000

Nice investment property located close to downtown. Fenced with lots of paved parking at back. Average condition - tenant is on month to month lease paying $760 monthly and would like to remain if possible. Lots of potential for a cute 2 bedroom bungalow with high ceilings and a four seasons glassed in sunroom. The City of Greensboro is in the process of rehabbing the Arlington Park district so the long term potential could be very good. No interior pictures due to tenant privacy consideration. Please allow at least 24 hours notice to show.