VACANT! Great two story 2 bedroom condo in Greensboro. Spacious living room upon entry leads to large eat in kitchen. Upstairs, find two bedrooms with fresh new carpet and full bathroom. Private patio in backyard great for enjoying your morning coffee. Take a tour today!
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $77,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The arrest comes just days after Hector Sanchez spoke to the News & Record, questioning the legitimacy of the raid. Sanchez's attorney said he believes the charges are "retaliatory."
Pottery Barn, described in the news release as "an upscale furniture and home décor store," will open Nov. 5 with a sneak peek event on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
Charles Darkwah was the only $1 million winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. His ticket matched the numbers on the five white balls. The odds for that are 1 in 11.6 million.
After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $141,501.
The winner matched the numbers on all five white balls, 7-29-36-41-43, to win $1 million in Wednesday's Powerball drawing. The odds for getting all five of those numbers is 1 in 11.6 million, according to lottery officials.
Hector Sanchez, co-owner of Essential Hemp, says he lost $25,000 worth of product seized by police after testing revealed THC levels above the legal limit. He believes the testing did not differentiate between THC that doesn't cause a high and the type found in marijuana that does.
- Updated
A 53-year-old man is in custody Friday after Winston-Salem police said he robbed a First Horizon Bank on Peters Creek Parkway on Tuesday. Police said a man, later identified as Strickland, walked into the bank, produced a letter demanding money and left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.
Officers responded at 9:25 a.m. to the 3700 block of West Avenue for a report of someone injured by gunfire and found 20-year-old Malik Ahmad Peterson of Guilford County, police said in a news release. Peterson was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
It only makes sense that the three white Georgia men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery would turn to a Civil War-era law as their defense. The video footage of them hunting and killing the 25-year-old Black man looks like a clip from a slave patrol training video. For those who don't know what I'm talking about, slave patrols were militia members whose job was to apprehend runaway slaves and ...
Krystal Grant, 24, of Charlotte is charged with DWI in the wreck about 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Josephine Boyd Street, police said in a news release.