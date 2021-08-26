 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $79,500

Investor special, this home is located in a great spot with a flat lot and a separate block building that could be a home business or workshop. If you are looking for an investment you could get a significant return on, this one has potential. The roof is ok, and it has vinyl siding already and vinyl windows. The location is excellent with a business next door. Close to Cone hospital & downtown Greensboro, North Carolina.

