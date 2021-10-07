 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $79,900

Currently tenant occupied on M-T-M lease and is in process of eviction. Market rent +/- $850 monthly. Large eat in kitchen. Kitchen and bathroom were remodeled 2019. Electric panel upgraded. Laminate flooring in LR, Primary BR and Second BR.

