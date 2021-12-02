 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $79,999

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $79,999

2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $79,999

Looking to restore a bungalow style home? Look no further! This home is sold as-is and priced to reflect the need for repair. Renovated homes are selling for $130-$150,000. Great flip or buy ad hold for rental. 2 Bed 1 Bath with 1 car detached garage. Enclosed back porch is included in SFT but no permits on file. Deck and covered porch. CASH offers preferred due to condition. Estate home and seller makes no representation. Buyer to verify ALL info. No info on heat/air/plumbing etc. Personal items to remain and no utilities to be turned on.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro
Crime

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro

Cathy McRae of Port St. Lucie was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram when it was struck about 10:05 a.m. by a Ford cargo van that crossed the center line, police said in a news release. McRae was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert