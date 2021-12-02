2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $79,999

Looking to restore a bungalow style home? Look no further! This home is sold as-is and priced to reflect the need for repair. Renovated homes are selling for $130-$150,000. Great flip or buy ad hold for rental. 2 Bed 1 Bath with 1 car detached garage. Enclosed back porch is included in SFT but no permits on file. Deck and covered porch. CASH offers preferred due to condition. Estate home and seller makes no representation. Buyer to verify ALL info. No info on heat/air/plumbing etc. Personal items to remain and no utilities to be turned on.