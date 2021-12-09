Cash Investment Package. Properties in package include 206 Guerrant St, 208 Guerrant St (Vacant Lot), & 221 Guerrant St. Currently occupied, month-to-month leases. Both 2 Bed, 1 Bath homes. Convenient to downtown Greensboro, UNCG, and Greensboro Coliseum. See remarks or contact listing agent for showing access instructions. Please do not disturb tenants. One of the sellers holds a real estate license.
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $80,000
