2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $80,000

Investor special, this home is located in a great spot with a flat lot and a separate block building that could be a home business or workshop. The house itself needs a lot of fixing up and is not for the faith of heart. But if you are looking for an investment you could get a significant return on, this one has potential. The roof is ok, and it has vinyl siding already and vinyl windows. The location is excellent with a business next door. Close to Cone hospital & downtown Greensboro, North Carolina.