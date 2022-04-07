 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $80,000

Looking for a fixer upper then this is it. Investors and individuals welcome . Need a new project this is it. Come put you touch on this and make it a special home for you or someone else. Convenient to restaurants, shopping , churches. Fire department about a mile away and cone hospital close. So many advantages to the location. The water and utilities are not on. Copper pipes were stolen. AS IS HOME!

