2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $80,000

Calling all investors! Great investment opportunity. If you are looking to restore a ranch-style home, look no further! This is an adorable two-bedroom 1 bath home with a front-porch, large fenced-in back yard with an extended patio for entertaining. The home is conveniently located to major highways and Wendover Ave. The home is being sold as-is.

